Morgan Stanley Has $11.74 Million Stake in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Tri-Continental worth $11,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. RSM US Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,091 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 17,779 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 167,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after buying an additional 8,187 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 132.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. 10.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tri-Continental stock opened at $35.65 on Friday. Tri-Continental Co. has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.34.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $3.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%.

About Tri-Continental

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

