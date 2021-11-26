Morgan Stanley Has $11.89 Million Stock Position in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,880 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.69% of Blink Charging worth $11,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 4,017.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upgraded Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen downgraded shares of Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of BLNK stock opened at $38.88 on Friday. Blink Charging Co. has a 12-month low of $18.81 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -35.35 and a beta of 3.70.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 285.50%. The business had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald Engel sold 15,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $585,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,376,500 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.