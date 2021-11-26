Morgan Stanley Has $11.89 Million Stock Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 227.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,909 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of Minerals Technologies worth $11,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,226,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,856,000 after purchasing an additional 85,380 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,550,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,981,000 after purchasing an additional 26,131 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,285,000 after acquiring an additional 15,316 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 12.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 952,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,965,000 after acquiring an additional 102,732 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 580,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,693,000 after acquiring an additional 24,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Shares of MTX opened at $71.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $58.89 and a one year high of $88.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.53.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Minerals Technologies’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.42%.

In other news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $638,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.