Morgan Stanley Has $12.21 Million Stock Holdings in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 458,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 95,551 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of FibroGen worth $12,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in FibroGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in FibroGen by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in FibroGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in FibroGen by 297.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $12.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average is $16.04. FibroGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $57.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.96.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 75.62% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $151,698.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FGEN shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised shares of FibroGen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FibroGen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

