Morgan Stanley Has $12.42 Million Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,552 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.68% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $12,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 309.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $167,000.

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $26.43 and a 12-month high of $30.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.98.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

