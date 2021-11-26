Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) by 965.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,511 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group worth $12,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,248,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 47.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 29,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 46.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,447,000 after purchasing an additional 61,197 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 22.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 554,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,747,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HYFM opened at $36.46 on Friday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $95.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.26.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $123.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.72 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on HYFM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

In related news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $78,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

