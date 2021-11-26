Morgan Stanley Lowers Position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,910 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 76,975 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Shinhan Financial Group worth $12,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 2,146.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHG opened at $31.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $27.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.19.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

