Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,586 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 15,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.26.

Shares of MS stock opened at $101.12 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $61.59 and a 12 month high of $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.74.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

