Morgan Stanley Purchases 10,317 Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Galapagos worth $12,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Galapagos by 1,217.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Galapagos by 476.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Galapagos by 201.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos during the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Galapagos alerts:

GLPG opened at $49.62 on Friday. Galapagos NV has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $129.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.44.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.50. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 36.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $75.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.17 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Galapagos NV will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Galapagos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Galapagos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.10.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.