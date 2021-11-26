Morgan Stanley Purchases 106,796 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,796 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.53% of American Assets Trust worth $11,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 18,870 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,864,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,928,000 after purchasing an additional 457,872 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 77,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 28,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 170.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 16,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 5,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.62 per share, with a total value of $193,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 45,238 shares of company stock worth $1,741,208. Company insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAT stock opened at $38.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.69, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.20. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 307.69%.

Several analysts recently commented on AAT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

