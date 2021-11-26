Morgan Stanley Purchases 110,106 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 137.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,106 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of Axonics worth $12,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Health Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 20.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 234,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,874,000 after acquiring an additional 39,600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 28.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,606,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,269,000 after acquiring an additional 10,780 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 3.2% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,943,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,260,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 22.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 890,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,479,000 after acquiring an additional 164,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $61.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -33.65 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.83. Axonics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.13 and a 12-month high of $79.81.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $46.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.39 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 47.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXNX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Axonics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axonics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total transaction of $3,855,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO John Woock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $302,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,788,845. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

