Morgan Stanley Purchases 11,446 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,446 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.91% of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF worth $11,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBE. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

PBE opened at $72.37 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 12 month low of $61.59 and a 12 month high of $84.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.08.

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

