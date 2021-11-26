Morgan Stanley Purchases 202,671 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 203.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Janus Henderson Group worth $11,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JHG. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 457.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 144.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 41.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $46.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.80. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $27.96 and a twelve month high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

JHG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.