Morgan Stanley Purchases 21,111 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,111 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of Forward Air worth $12,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 10.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,383,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,159,000 after purchasing an additional 130,768 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 5.2% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,845,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,612,000 after acquiring an additional 91,454 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 6.3% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 967,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,827,000 after acquiring an additional 57,084 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Forward Air in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,000,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Forward Air by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,907,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,917,000 after acquiring an additional 38,557 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FWRD shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $116.75.

In related news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $353,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

FWRD opened at $105.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 1.19. Forward Air Co. has a twelve month low of $70.93 and a twelve month high of $109.22.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $419.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

