Morgan Stanley Purchases 227,172 Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,172 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.41% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers worth $12,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 376.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

RRGB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. CL King initiated coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ RRGB opened at $18.12 on Friday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $41.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.37.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $275.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.95 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

