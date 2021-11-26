Morgan Stanley Purchases 303,014 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 47.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 937,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 303,014 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $12,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,175,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,888,000 after buying an additional 2,469,750 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ING Groep by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,250,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,272,000 after buying an additional 544,723 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,337,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,186,000 after buying an additional 185,848 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,492,000 after buying an additional 9,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ING Groep by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,675,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,188,000 after buying an additional 38,688 shares in the last quarter. 3.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.51.

NYSE ING opened at $14.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.89. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $15.65.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.478 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.14%.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

