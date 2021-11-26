Morgan Stanley Purchases 348,995 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) by 371.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,995 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.00% of Nurix Therapeutics worth $11,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 26.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 5.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 25.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 138.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NRIX. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $28,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $269,096 in the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $30.70 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $52.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.20.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.81% and a negative net margin of 342.27%. The business had revenue of $10.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

