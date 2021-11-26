Morgan Stanley Purchases 51,646 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 61.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,646 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.48% of Plexus worth $12,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 439.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

PLXS opened at $90.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.71. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $72.46 and a 52 week high of $101.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.05). Plexus had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $843.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Plexus’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLXS. Fox-Davies Capital raised shares of Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.29.

In other Plexus news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $50,049.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,209 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,504 in the last three months. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

