Morgan Stanley Purchases 55,435 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,395,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,435 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.79% of Pitney Bowes worth $12,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PBI. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Pitney Bowes by 3,325.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 11,308 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Shares of PBI opened at $7.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.56 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $15.50.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $875.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.57 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 150.14%. Pitney Bowes’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.25%.

Pitney Bowes Profile

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.