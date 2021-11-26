Morgan Stanley Purchases 68,404 Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of fuboTV worth $11,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in fuboTV during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in fuboTV during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in fuboTV by 9,530.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in fuboTV during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in fuboTV during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

FUBO opened at $21.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.71 and a 200 day moving average of $26.88. fuboTV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.64 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.49 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 85.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $1,723,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

