Morgan Stanley Purchases 99,726 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 157.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,726 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Palomar worth $12,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 281,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,233,000 after acquiring an additional 31,392 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 169,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,772,000 after acquiring an additional 46,723 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 893.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,110,000 after acquiring an additional 382,702 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 877,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,212,000 after acquiring an additional 112,570 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLMR opened at $79.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.70. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $115.40. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.76 and a beta of -0.09.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.71 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 12.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.17, for a total value of $130,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $163,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,805,509. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palomar Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

