Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,917 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.43% of Brady worth $12,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,262,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,904,000 after acquiring an additional 61,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Brady by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,199,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,367,000 after purchasing an additional 204,798 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brady by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 881,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,418,000 after purchasing an additional 247,713 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brady by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 867,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,603,000 after purchasing an additional 43,848 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brady by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 836,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,905,000 after purchasing an additional 236,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Brady stock opened at $50.86 on Friday. Brady Co. has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $61.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.83.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). Brady had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $321.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Brady’s payout ratio is 36.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Brady Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

