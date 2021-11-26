Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,519 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.58% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $12,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.2% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 0.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,225 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,462 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.75, for a total value of $100,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTS opened at $316.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 19.39 and a current ratio of 15.51. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.16 and a fifty-two week high of $338.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $318.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.55.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $9.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $217.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.35 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 32.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

