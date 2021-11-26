Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF)

Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

CKSNF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Vesuvius alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CKSNF remained flat at $$7.60 during trading on Friday. Vesuvius has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $7.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.60.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Vesuvius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesuvius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.