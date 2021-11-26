Morgan Stanley Sells 116,456 Shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,244,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,456 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund were worth $11,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the second quarter worth about $205,000.

Shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $9.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.54.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Profile

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

