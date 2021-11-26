Morgan Stanley Sells 14,538 Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,538 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in POSCO were worth $12,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in POSCO by 3.6% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in POSCO by 4.2% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 6.1% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 4.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PKX shares. UBS Group lowered shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 16th.

Shares of PKX stock opened at $58.78 on Friday. POSCO has a 1 year low of $53.17 and a 1 year high of $92.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.44 and its 200-day moving average is $72.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

