Morgan Stanley Sells 23,042 Shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,042 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF were worth $11,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 75.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $157,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $398,000.

BATS FLQL opened at $45.83 on Friday. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.40 and a 1 year high of $30.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.64.

