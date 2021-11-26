Morgan Stanley Sells 30,712 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 644,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,712 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $11,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 9,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $19.01. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -545.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBRA shares. Truist upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.92.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

