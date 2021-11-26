Morgan Stanley Sells 42,990 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,990 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.84% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 77.6% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 254,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 111,203 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 126,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 238.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 51,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 36,025 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $1,368,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSJN opened at $25.09 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $25.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.35.

