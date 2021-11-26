Morgan Stanley Sells 4,743 Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,743 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.48% of Heska worth $11,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Heska by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,764,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $405,415,000 after purchasing an additional 59,872 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 341.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,804,000 after acquiring an additional 56,564 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,108,000 after acquiring an additional 44,710 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Heska in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,061,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,031,000 after acquiring an additional 31,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

HSKA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.86.

Shares of HSKA stock opened at $175.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $227.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.47. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 922.21 and a beta of 1.55. Heska Co. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $275.94.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). Heska had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $60.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Heska Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.00 per share, with a total value of $173,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

