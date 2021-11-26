Morgan Stanley Sells 5,359 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,359 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Hilltop worth $12,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,246,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 20.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,429,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,228,000 after purchasing an additional 737,275 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,458,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 18.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,695,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,106,000 after purchasing an additional 411,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 48.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 992,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,116,000 after purchasing an additional 322,959 shares during the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Shares of HTH stock opened at $37.10 on Friday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.85.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.33. Hilltop had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $473.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is presently 9.28%.

In other Hilltop news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $110,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.