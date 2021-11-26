MORPHOSE (MORPH) 1-Day Volume Tops $177.00

MORPHOSE (CURRENCY:MORPH) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 26th. MORPHOSE has a market cap of $33,608.72 and approximately $177.00 worth of MORPHOSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MORPHOSE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000801 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MORPHOSE has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00064617 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00078963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.98 or 0.00104694 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,074.17 or 0.07485509 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,278.40 or 0.99726122 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

MORPHOSE Coin Profile

MORPHOSE’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,081 coins. MORPHOSE’s official Twitter account is @morphosecash

MORPHOSE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MORPHOSE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MORPHOSE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MORPHOSE using one of the exchanges listed above.

