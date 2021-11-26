Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.62

Shares of Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.62 and traded as high as $30.50. Mountain Commerce Bancorp shares last traded at $30.50, with a volume of 300 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.62.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary Mountain Commerce Bank. Through its subsidiary, it provides a variety of financial services to individuals and corporate customers located primarily in East Tennessee and the surrounding areas.

