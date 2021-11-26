Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Position Reduced by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 644,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,515 shares during the period. Movado Group accounts for about 1.6% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 2.80% of Movado Group worth $20,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOV. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Movado Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 514.7% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after buying an additional 130,141 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Movado Group in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Movado Group in the second quarter valued at $242,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MOV opened at $47.66 on Friday. Movado Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $48.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.56.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. Movado Group had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Movado Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

In other Movado Group news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 2,109 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $80,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MOV. TheStreet raised Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

