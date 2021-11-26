MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 684.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374,189 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.52% of MRC Global worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 682.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in MRC Global by 2,296.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in MRC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in MRC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRC opened at $8.09 on Friday. MRC Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $12.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.77 million, a P/E ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.02.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna raised their price target on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

