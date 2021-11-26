mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) Reaches Market Cap of $23.11 Million

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 26th. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market capitalization of $23.11 million and $4.88 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can now be purchased for about $1.33 or 0.00002466 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00043464 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00008646 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $125.73 or 0.00232547 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CRYPTO:MTA) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.