mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $23.22 Million (MTA)

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2021

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 26th. During the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market capitalization of $23.22 million and approximately $4.59 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be bought for $1.34 or 0.00002453 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001305 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.
  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003143 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00045290 BTC.
  • Decentraland (MANA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00008361 BTC.
  • Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.75 or 0.00235847 BTC.
  • Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00012563 BTC.
  • FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.34 or 0.00088541 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Profile

MTA is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

