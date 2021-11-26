mStable USD (MUSD) Price Reaches $1.01 on Top Exchanges

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 26th. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. mStable USD has a market cap of $41.61 million and approximately $210,326.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001857 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

mStable USD Profile

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

