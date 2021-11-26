M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $164.57.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTB. Piper Sandler upped their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $155.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.05 and a 200-day moving average of $148.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $116.29 and a 1-year high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 31.54%.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 185.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter worth $62,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

