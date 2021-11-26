MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $94.25

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $94.25 and last traded at $94.36, with a volume of 3578 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.02.

MTUAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday. Barclays upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.39.

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.