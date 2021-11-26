MU DANK Price Hits $0.0190 on Top Exchanges (DANK)

MU DANK (CURRENCY:DANK) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. MU DANK has a market cap of $415,977.14 and approximately $1,604.00 worth of MU DANK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MU DANK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MU DANK has traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MU DANK Profile

MU DANK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. MU DANK’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,870,284 coins. MU DANK’s official Twitter account is @DarkKushDANK

According to CryptoCompare, “DarkKush is a cryptocurrency built for the marijuana community, it's a PoW/PoS hybrid coin. “

MU DANK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MU DANK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MU DANK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MU DANK using one of the exchanges listed above.

