Multiplier (BMXX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,160.00

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 26th. One Multiplier coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Multiplier has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $167,057.84 and approximately $2,160.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00064434 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00079937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.48 or 0.00107362 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,093.99 or 0.07516129 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,411.28 or 0.99893278 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Multiplier Coin Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

