MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) Market Cap Achieves $643.82 Million

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be purchased for about $21.04 or 0.00038697 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MyNeighborAlice has traded up 21.6% against the dollar. MyNeighborAlice has a market cap of $643.82 million and approximately $580.76 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MyNeighborAlice

ALICE is a coin. Its launch date was March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,600,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

Buying and Selling MyNeighborAlice

