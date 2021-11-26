Myriad (XMY) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $11,771.00

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 26th. Myriad has a market capitalization of $4.23 million and $11,771.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Myriad has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 112.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Myriad

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,807,660,000 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.