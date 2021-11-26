Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) Price Hits $0.0130 on Major Exchanges

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Over the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded down 4% against the dollar. Naka Bodhi Token has a total market capitalization of $908,658.17 and $58,804.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00065519 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00074208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00098816 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,067.84 or 0.07478642 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,489.10 or 1.00177181 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Buying and Selling Naka Bodhi Token

