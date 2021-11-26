Nano (NANO) Price Down 11.9% This Week

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. During the last week, Nano has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a market cap of $658.68 million and approximately $27.89 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.94 or 0.00009077 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00026260 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded 63.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

