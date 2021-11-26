Nano One Materials (OTCMKTS:NNOMF) Trading Down 6.9%

Nano One Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:NNOMF)’s share price was down 6.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.68 and last traded at $2.69. Approximately 142,556 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 146,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.26.

Nano One Materials Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NNOMF)

Nano One Materials Corp. engages in the development of processing technology for the production of nano-structured materials. It focuses on building a portfolio of intellectual property and technology know-how for applications in markets that include energy storage, specialty ceramics, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, aerospace, dental, catalysts, and communications.

