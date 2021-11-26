Nano Price Hits $4.94 on Exchanges (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $658.04 million and approximately $30.93 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nano has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.94 or 0.00009098 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00026161 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded 63.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000793 BTC.

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

