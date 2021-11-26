National Bank Financial Comments on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report issued on Sunday, November 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.31 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.12.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. National Bankshares cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.64.

NYSE KL opened at $40.81 on Wednesday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $46.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.81.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $666.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.31 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.66%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 45.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 96.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 42.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

