National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,450 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of National Health Investors worth $12,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 353.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,959,000 after acquiring an additional 255,321 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 74.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 535,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,906,000 after acquiring an additional 229,101 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the second quarter valued at $8,622,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 6,605.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 61,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the second quarter valued at $3,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on NHI shares. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist reduced their price objective on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet cut National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Capital One Financial upgraded National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $55.50 on Friday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.78 and a 1 year high of $78.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a current ratio of 20.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.37.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.21 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.02%.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 2,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.86 per share, for a total transaction of $107,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,500 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.50 per share, with a total value of $86,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $280,970. 6.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Health Investors Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.